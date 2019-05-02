Southern Africa – Tropical Cyclones Fact Sheet #10, Fiscal Year (FY) 2019, May 2, 2019

HIGHLIGHTS

KEY DEVELOPMENTS

On April 25, Tropical Cyclone Kenneth made landfall over Mozambique’s Quissanga district, Cabo Delgado Province, with winds estimated at 140 miles per hour. As of April 30, Tropical Cyclone Kenneth had caused at least 41 deaths and affected approximately 190,000 people in the country’s Cabo Delgado and Nampula provinces, according to the UN. On April 26, U.S. Ambassador to Mozambique Dennis W. Hearne declared a disaster due to the effects of Tropical Cyclone Kenneth in Mozambique. In response, the USAID Disaster Assistance Response Team (DART) in Mozambique is conducting assessments and supporting response activities in coordination with the Government of Mozambique (GRM) and humanitarian partners.

Prior to reaching Mozambique, Tropical Cyclone Kenneth made landfall over the Union of Comoros’ Grande Comore Island on April 24, with winds up to 70 miles per hour. Initial Government of the Union of Comoros (GoC) estimates indicate the cyclone had caused at least four deaths, injured more than 180 people, and left nearly 41,200 people in the country’s Anjouan, Grande Comore, and Mohel islands in need of emergency assistance as of April 29. UN agencies, the Comoros Red Crescent, and local non-governmental organizations (NGOs) are coordinating with the GoC to respond to acute needs resulting from the impact of Tropical Cyclone Kenneth in the Union of Comoros.