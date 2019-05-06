Southern Africa: Tropical Cyclone Kenneth Flash Update No. 9 (5 May 2019)

HIGHLIGHTS

• Cholera cases continue to rise, with some 64 cases reported in Pemba (57) and Mecufi (7), 45 of whom had been discharged, as of 0700hrs 5 May.

• Nearly 41,700 school-age children were reportedly affected by cyclone Kenneth, with 477 classrooms destroyed or damaged, according to the Government.

• More than 37,400 people have been reached with food assistance in the most-affected districts of Ibo, Macomia and Quissanga, according to WFP.

SITUATION OVERVIEW

The number of people affected by Cyclone Kenneth in Cabo Delgado Province of Mozambique has risen to 217,112 people as of 5 May, according to the National Disaster Management Institute (INGC). Nearly 28,200 hectares of crops have been destroyed, and nearly 55,500 hectares have been affected, by the cyclone and floods.

A total of 64 cholera cases had been reported in health centres in Pemba and Mecufi, as of 5 May. Following Cyclone Kenneth’s landfall on 25 April, at least 19 health facilities have been damaged in Cabo Delgado, with severe damage to water and sanitation facilities in multiple locations; heightening the risk of water-borne diseases. Malaria is endemic in the areas impacted by the cyclone and has been raised by all communities visited as a major health concern. In several locations where health facilities have been damaged or destroyed, malaria medicines were ruined during the cyclone and subsequent torrential rains.

High winds and heavy rains resulting from the impact of Cyclone Kenneth have damaged roads and other critical infrastructure – leaving some communities cutoff from the rest of the country. Villages such as Nacuta in Metuge and Bibliza and Mahate in Quissanga remain unreachable due to flooding and damages to transport infrastructure.

Water levels are decreasing in the river basins of Messalo and Megaruma in Cabo Delgado. However, communities are still being advised by authorities to avoid activities on or near river banks. The river basins of Messalo, Montepuez and Megaruma and Mecuburi, Meluli and Larde rivers in Nampula province remain on red alert, and flooding has impacted the districts of Metuge and Mecufi in Cabo Delgado, as well as areas in northern Nampula, particularly Erati district.

Power and communication lines remain cut in many of these affected areas, hindering communication and information flow on the full extent of the humanitarian impact in the affected districts.