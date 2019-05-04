Southern Africa: Tropical Cyclone Kenneth Flash Update No. 8 (3 May 2019)

HIGHLIGHTS

• A cholera outbreak has been confirmed, with 14 cases reported in the provincial capital, Pemba, and Mecufi district, as of 3 May.

• A total of 43,367 houses had been recorded as damaged or destroyed in Cabo Delgado (38,067 houses) and Nampula provinces (5,291 houses), including 17,164 totally destroyed and 26,203 partially destroyed by 3 May.

• At least 18,169 displaced people are sheltering in accommodation centres in Cabo Delgado (17,856 people) and Nampula (313 people).

SITUATION OVERVIEW

More than 241,100 people had been affected by the impact of Cyclone Kenneth in northern Mozambique as of 3 May, according to the National Disaster Management Institute (INGC). Some 92 per cent of people affected (208,361) are in Cabo Delgado province, while another 18,636 are in Nampula province, according to the Government. At least 18,169 people are sheltering in Cabo Delgado (17,856 people) and two sites in Nampula (313 people).

A cholera outbreak has been reported, with at least 14 cases reported in the port town of Pemba and Mecufi district, according to the Provincial Health Director. Pemba is one of the most cholera-endemic areas in Mozambique and malaria is prevalent. At least 19 health facilities have been damaged and there has been severe damage to water and sanitation facilities in multiple locations, heightening the risk of water-borne diseases. Over 7,000 women are estimated to be at risk of childbirth complications across areas impacted by Tropical Cyclone Kenneth, according to UNFPA.

More than 31,400 hectares of crops have been destroyed – during the main harvest - and an unknown number of fishing boats and facilities have been either swept away or damaged, according to the Government. This has negatively impacted communities’ livelihoods and is likely to increase food insecurity in the months ahead.

The river basins of Messalo, Montepuez and Megaruma remain on red alert and flooding has been reported in the districts of Metuge and Mecufi. Water is receding in Pemba, but parts of the city remain with high levels of water. On 3 May, a response team comprising INGC, IOM, COSACA and Helvatas conducted an aerial assessment in southern parts of Cabo Delgado and northern Nampula. The team observed that river levels were subsiding, with flooding only visible in the coastal areas. Areas of concern include Milapane, Nimandro, and Natuco.

Many areas in the most affected districts remain without electricity, telephone and internet communication, hindering communication and information flow on the full extent of the humanitarian impact in the affected districts. On 3 May, there were unverified reports of a security incident in the village of Nacate, near Macomia.

Cyclone Kenneth – which was the second Cyclone to hit Mozambique in a span of just six weeks - is yet another deadly warning of climate change, hitting the world’s poorest people hardest, according to Oxfam. Mozambique’s carbon emissions are 55 times less than the United States. This is the first time that a cyclone has made landfall this far north in Mozambique.