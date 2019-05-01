Southern Africa: Tropical Cyclone Kenneth Flash Update No. 6 (30 April 2019)

HIGHLIGHTS

• Four days after Tropical Cyclone Kenneth made landfall, northern Mozambique continues to experience heavy rains, increasing needs and impacting aid operations.

• More than 234,500 people have been affected by the impact of Cyclone Kenneth in the Comoros (45,000) and Mozambique (189,561 people), as of 30 April, according to the respective Governments.

• Tropical Cyclone Kenneth’s death toll continues to rise. At least 48 people have reportedly died, including 7 in the Comoros and 41 in Mozambique, as of 30 April, according to authorities.

SITUATION OVERVIEW

The death toll and damage resulting from the impact of Tropical Cyclone Kenneth in Comoros and Mozambique continues to increase, with at least 48 deaths reported across the two countries as of 30 April.

In the Comoros, flooding has occurred in high-risk areas of the entire archipelago, mainly in coastal areas, according to UNICEF. Preliminary estimates indicate that seven people have died and over 200 people were wounded. An estimated 45,000 people were affected, and at least 20,000 were displaced; the majority children. The number of people displaced may rise as further information becomes available. Almost 80 per cent of farms, 63 per cent of crop plants and 35 per cent of cash crops were reportedly destroyed, according to an inter-agency rapid assessment led by the Government.

The cyclone has reportedly destroyed 3,818 houses, 400 schools and six health centers in Comoros. The risk of waterborne diseases remains high, as groundwater has been polluted with debris and sea water. The national power grid has been damaged and the water supply system in Mbeni and Mitsamiouli is reportedly affected by lack of power, preventing pumping. People have resorted to drinking rainwater, which is not potable for consumption.

In Mozambique, at least 41 people have been killed and more than 37,700 houses have been either totally destroyed (4,309) or partially destroyed (33,425). At least 250 classrooms have been destroyed or damaged, affecting more than 30,700 school-aged children as of 30 April, according to the National Disaster Management Institute (INGC). On the island of Mutemo in Ibo district, authorities told an inter-agency team that at least 85 per cent of the houses had been completely destroyed. Some 20,890 displaced people were sheltering in accommodation centres as of 30 April, in Pemba (8,208), Quissanga (5,550) Metuge (3,600), Mocimboa da Praia (1,750), Palma (855), Muidumbe (335), Macomia (422), and Mecufi (20) in Cabo Dalgado, and Memba (150) in Nampula. The IDPs are accommodated in 32 sites across Pemba (11), Mocimboa da Praia and Quissanga (4 sites each), Metuge, Palma and Muidumbe (3 each), Macomia (2 sites), Ibo (1) and Mecufi (1). Several districts in Cabo Delgado and Nampula have been impacted by flooding in recent days, including Pemba district in Cabo Delgado and Erati, Memba and Nacaroa districts in Nampula.