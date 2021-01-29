Mozambique + 1 more
Southern Africa - Tropical Cyclone ELOISE update (DG ECHO, INGD, INAM Mozambique, IOM, NOAA-CPC, UN OCHA) (ECHO Daily Flash of 29 January 2021)
- The number of fatalities caused by the passage of tropical cyclone ELOISE across southeastern Africa has increased to 21, while around 315,000 individuals have been affected.
- Mozambique is the worst-hit country, where 11 fatalities occurred. 314,369 people have been affected and at least 20,012 individuals sheltered in accommodation centres. More than 20,550 houses have been damaged or destroyed, mainly in Sofala Province.
- In Zimbabwe, three people died, about 349 houses have been damaged or destroyed. Several households were evacuated due to the spillage of Tugwi Mukosi Dam (Masvingo Province), according to the International Organization for Migration (IOM).
- Humanitarian partners in Mozambique and Zimbabwe are contributing to response activities, providing food and relief items to the affected population.
- Moderate to locally heavy rainfall is forecast over northern and central Mozambique and most of Zimbabwe on 29-30 January.