Mozambique + 11 more
Southern Africa – Regional Disasters Fact Sheet #1 Fiscal Year (FY) 2021
SITUATION AT A GLANCE
13.7 MILLION Estimated Acutely Food-Insecure Population in Southern Africa IPC – January 2021
1.9 MILLION Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in Southern Africa WHO – March 2021
3.4 MILLION Projected Food-Insecure Population in Rural Zimbabwe Through March 2021 IPC – November 2020
442,000 Estimated Number of People Affected by Tropical Cyclone Eloise in Mozambique GRM – February 2021
670,000 Estimated Number of IDPs in Cabo Delgado and Surrounding Areas IOM – December 2020
Persistent droughts, erratic rainfall, and other shocks have exacerbated food insecurity in Southern Africa, extending the agricultural lean season, which typically lasts through March in much of the region, and increasing humanitarian needs.
Increased COVID-19 transmission and associated containment measures have disrupted livelihoods, limiting access to food and income-generating opportunities.
USG partners continue to deliver life-saving food, health, nutrition, protection, shelter, and WASH assistance to vulnerable populations in 11 Southern African countries.