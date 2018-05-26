26 May 2018

Southern Africa Key Message Update, May 2018

Report
from Famine Early Warning System Network
Published on 25 May 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (109.96 KB)

The start of the 2018 harvest marginally improves household food security

Key Messages:

Harvesting activities have started in most countries in the region. For areas that experienced poorly distributed rains and drought conditions the harvest will produce enough maize to consume for 1-2 months, so it is only expected to marginally improve food security at the household level. In contrast, areas where the increased February and March rains improved the crop situation, staple supplies from the 2018 harvest are expected to improve the food security situation through September.

As a result of the ongoing harvest, most areas across the region are experiencing Minimal (IPC Phase 1) and Stressed (IPC Phase 2) outcomes, with the exception of parts of southwestern and eastern Madagascar; central Mozambique, where households are facing Crisis (IPC Phase 3) outcomes due to the drought conditions experienced in December and January. Additionally, the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) continues to have more areas than any other country in the region experiencing Crisis (IPC Phase 3). Crisis (IPC Phase 3) outcomes are mainly in the conflict affected Kasai, Tanganyika, and Ituri provinces, where households were unable to engage in meaningful farming activities. After May, southern parts of Mozambique and Zimbabwe are projected to face earlier than usual food consumption gaps and will mostly experience Crisis (IPC Phase 3) outcomes.

Staple prices across the region are mostly stable and below the previous year and the five-year average. However, in some areas including parts of Malawi and Madagascar, maize grain prices decreased slightly because of reduced demand on the market since most households at this point are relying on own production. Given the below-normal maize yields anticipated this year, food prices are expected to start to increase earlier than normal since farming households are likely to start market purchases for food earlier than normal.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How we inform on humanitarian crises 24/7

Because humanitarian response isn’t only active from 9 to 5, neither is ReliefWeb. We actually monitor crisis situations non-stop.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.