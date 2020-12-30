Southern Africa, Flash Update No.5: Tropical Storm Chalane (as of 30 December 2020)

HIGHLIGHTS

Tropical Storm Chalane made landfall in Muanza district, in central Mozambique, in the early hours of 30 December.

The storm brought rains and winds to parts of Sofala Province, including areas which were struck by Cyclone Idai in March 2019.

The storm has since tracked inland across central Mozambique, weakening to a tropical depression, and is expected to bring rains and thunderstorms to Zimbabwe.

The low pressure area caused by Chalane may then continue to move westwards towards Botswana and Namibia.

SITUATION OVERVIEW

Tropical Storm Chalane made landfall in the district of Muanza, north of Beira City, in Mozambique’s Sofala Province, in the early hours of 30 December, with moderate rains and winds, according to Mozambique’s National Institute of Meteorology (INAM). Areas of Sofala Province that were impacted by Chalane include Dondo, Beira City and Buzi, which were struck by Cyclone Idai in March 2019. Some damage has been reported, including in resettlement sites where people displaced by Cyclone Idai were staying in temporary shelters.

The storm has since tracked inland across central Mozambique, weakening to a tropical depression, and is expected to arrive in Zimbabwe in the afternoon/evening of 30 December. Chalane is likely to bring rains and thunderstorms across Zimbabwe, especially in Masvingo and Manicaland provinces, with localized heavy downpours of more than 50mm in 24 hours expected in some locations along the Eastern Highlands, according to the Zimbabwe Meteorological Services Department (MSD). The Zimbabwe National Water Authority has informed of some disruptions in water supply in Masvingo and Manicaland provinces.

After crossing Zimbabwe, the Chalane weather system could move towards Botswana and Namibia as a low pressure area, according to some predictions, including Meteo France.

While far weaker than Tropical Cyclone Idai, Tropical Storm Chalane is a salient reminder of the threat posed by the global climate crisis and reiterates the urgent need for collective action to reduce global warming. People in the areas impacted by this storm have contributed least to the climate crisis and yet they are living in its pathway.