04 Sep 2019

Southern Africa – Deteriorating food insecurity (DG ECHO, WFP) (ECHO Daily Flash of 04 September 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 04 Sep 2019 View Original

The overall food security situation in the region is deteriorating and the number of severely food insecure people is rising in some countries, reaching a peak between October 2019 and March 2020. Crisis (IPC Phase 3) outcomes prevail in cyclone affected areas of Mozambique and Zimbabwe and areas significantly affected by the drought and the deteriorating macro-economic context in Zimbabwe. Emergency (IPC 4) outcomes prevail in parts of Southern Madagascar, Zimbabwe, Lesotho, Mozambique and Eswatini.

Poor crop performance due to variable and late rainfall affected significant portions of Lesotho, Eswatini, southern Madagascar, and southern Namibia, Mozambique and Zimbabwe, while the impact of cyclones Idai and Kenneth caused damage and destruction to harvests in eastern Zimbabwe, southern Malawi, and central and north Mozambique.

As the driest season in over three decades in parts of the region, 2018/19 was also marked by delayed onset and erratic rainfall.

As for the SADC Regional Vulnerability Assessment and Analysis Synthesis Report 2019, from June 2019 - March 2020, up to 24 million people are estimated to be food insecure of which over 7.5 million require humanitarian assistance.

