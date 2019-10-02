Southern Africa: Climate crisis leaves 9.2 million people severely food insecure

The climate crisis in the southern Africa region has left more than 9 million people severely food insecure with the number expected to rise to 12 million at the peak of the lean season later this year.

Parts of the region are experiencing their lowest rainfall since 1981 and have had only two favourable agricultural seasons since 2012.

In Mozambique, drought, two cyclones and violence in the north are expected to leave nearly 2 million people severely food insecure from October this year to March 2020.

