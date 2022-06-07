Solar energy for lighting in displacement sites in Mozambique (June 2022)

Lack of lighting is one of the major problems in most Mozambique IDP camps. After sunset most camps are often completely dark. This means that many activities can only be completed during the day by the camp residents which even restricts mobility and income generation activities which are most suited at night.

Most importantly, children cannot do their homework in the evenings reducing their chances of completing their education. Not having lights in IDP camps also increases safety and gender-based violence risks. Many people, especially women and children, do not feel safe walking around the camp after nightfall. The provision of lighting needs using kerosene lamps presents a further hazard for household members. The acute and chronic kerosene exposure to Kerosene causes respiratory problems, convulsions or even dermatitis.

Solar lighting at household level has contributed to disaster risk reduction efforts as usage of Kerosene lamps increases the risk for fire accidents particularly in temporary sites which have limited space.

The solar lanterns distributed in the camps also have USB ports, which allows the IDPs to charge their mobile phones.

Mobile phones are most often the only way for camp residents to communicate with family and friends who live outside of the camp.

In addition, having lighting (as well as other electrically powered devices such as fridges) is especially important in medical stations. Currently many medical stations in IDP camps are powered by diesel generators which results in high fuel costs and environmental pollution.

Connecting IDP camps to the national power grid in order to provide them with lighting has not been a viable solution. This is due to their classification as temporary structures and because the IDP camps in Mozambique are most often based in remote locations and therefore a grid connection proves extremely expensive. Furthermore, many IDP camps are in locations where even the host populations often do not have access to electricity.

However, solar power has been a very sustainable option for bringing lighting into IDP camps, in the form of solar streetlights (SSL) or pico-PV systems such as solar lanterns. While these technologies have had a higher upfront cost, they have provided long term savings. The fuel savings for an IDP family which owns a solar light have proved to be significant.