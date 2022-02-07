Social and Behaviour Change Communication Pre- & Post-test Comparative Analysis: Sanitation and Hygiene Topic Module

Executive Summary

Social and Behaviour Change Communication (SBCC) is an evidence-based strategy to improve health and nutrition by increasing and improving knowledge, attitudes and practices (KAP). The Gender Transformative and Nutrition-sensitive (GTNS) project implements SBCC activities, in parallel to resilience and post-harvest loss interventions, with the aim of contributing to women’s empowerment and stunting reduction among children in Sofala, Mozambique. The SBCC strategy uses three approaches to achieve this aim: community mobilization, interpersonal counselling and media. Activities under the three approaches are categorized into three main themes within the project: Nutrition,

Gender, and Sexual and Reproductive Health.

The Nutrition theme is further subdivided into four topic modules: infant and young child feeding (IYCF), maternal nutrition, malaria prevention, and sanitation and hygiene. This report focuses on the interpersonal counselling approach of the Sanitation and Hygiene topic module. These sessions targeted all 1,500 project households, specifically households of children under 2 and their spouses.

When implementing SBCC activities particularly aimed at reducing or preventing stunting, it is essential to engage in robust monitoring as behavioural change is a slow process and may not significantly impact project outcomes when looking solely at end line indicators.

Nevertheless, this does not mean project efforts are not making progress at the individual level. Closely tracking knowledge, attitudes and practices linked to reducing and preventing stunting can guide project implementers in better understanding willingness to change and actual change related to desired outcomes. To measure the project’s influence on beneficiaries, the project conducted pre- and post-test surveys on a sample of 120 beneficiaries immediately before and after each interpersonal counselling topic module focusing questions on knowledge, intention, self-efficacy (confidence) and selfreported behaviour. Using a comparative analysis, this report presents the findings regarding the Sanitation and Hygiene topic module.

The Sanitation and Hygiene pre- and post-test questionnaire consisted of eleven questions in six categories, across nine indicators:

• Recall of key sanitation and hygiene messages

• Knowledge of illness preventing practices

• Handwashing and health benefits thereof

• Treating water prior to consumption

• Knowledge of diarrhea symptoms and treatment

• Cooking demonstrations

Project beneficiaries in Chemba District have been exposed to national sanitation and hygiene campaigns and pre-test results reflect this effort whereby there exists a fair amount of knowledge, favourable attitudes and good practices around good practices for sanitation and hygiene to prevent illness. Nevertheless, findings have shown clear positive influence across eight of the nine indicators when comparing pre- and post-test results for sanitation and hygiene promotion, particularly understanding the importance of handwashing before preparing food and/or eating, and after cleaning a baby’s bottom or using the latrine. The pre and post test results also demonstrate a need for continued messaging and counselling on where to seek treatment for diarrhea.