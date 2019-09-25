Six months on and the needs are still massive

In March and April 2019, two consecutive tropical cyclones struck Mozambique. Their winds, rains, and storm surges left a trail of death, injuries, damage, and destruction in their wake. Cyclone Idai, which first struck the city of Beira on March 14, was one of the worst tropical storms on record to affect Africa, and caused catastrophic damage to schools, homes, businesses, and crops. While the storms are long gone, their impact is still palpable: with so many crops ruined, food is scarce, and any expected farming income is gone.

Emergency response

Humanity & Inclusion’s team organized a humanitarian response in the first 24 hours of the emergency. With an office and team in the country since 1986, we mobilized to meet the needs on the ground, with support from local partners.

Once the extent of the destruction was clear to our team, we deployed a logistics expert to strengthen the team already in Beira. Our goal was to understand the immediate needs of the population affected by the storm, with a particular focus on people with disabilities—individuals who are often left on the sidelines during an emergency response.

Six months later

Residents of Beira and the surrounding regions are still recovering from the effects of the Cyclone. Thanks to their resilience, and to Humanity & Inclusion donors for fueling our actions in the collective humanitarian effort, life is slowly returning to normal. But our work won't end until the community is fully back on its feet again.

Over the long term, the goal of the HI Mozambique team is to provide a sustained humanitarian response to people affected by Cyclone Idai. We will continue to work with those identified as highly vulnerable in order to improve their resilience and mitigate the short and long term impacts of future disasters like this.

Our donor’s impact

3,315 non-food item kits (including shelter & kitchen items) distributed, benefiting 15,000 people

200 beneficiaries received psychosocial support

250,000 cubic feet of debris cleared from main roads in Beira

443 local Mozambicans hired to support clearance efforts

6 accessibility road maps produced to help humanitarian actors reach people in remote areas

Many other organizations supported to help ensure they’re including the most vulnerable individuals in their response

Many thanks to USAID for supporting our emergency response!