Shelter Recovery Assessment in the Central Region of Mozambique (Manica, Sofala, Tete and Zambezia) - April 2021

INTRODUCTION

In March 2019, Cyclone Idai caused the destruction of housing and infrastructure and that left more than 400,000 people displaced, with 160,927 having immediately sought refuge in over 164 temporary accommodation centres. Tropical Storm Chalane hit Sofala, Manica, and Zambezia provinces on December 30, 2020, affecting 73,254* individuals, and Tropical Cyclone Eloise made landfall in the early morning hours of January 23, 2021, affecting 469,831* people in the aforementioned provinces. They contributed to significant housing damage, particularly in communities with poorly built houses. Since then, displaced populations have either returned to their places of origin, relocated to new areas or have settled in various resettlement sites which were set up across the central provinces.

Working alongside the Shelter Cluster and the Cabinet for Reconstruction (GREPOC), IOM's DTM team collaborated with Mozambique’s National Institute for Disaster Management and Risk Reduction (INGD) conducted an assessment of the shelter conditions of both displaced and non-displaced families across the four affected provinces, to gain a better understanding of the current housing conditions and the communities’ abilities to self-recover, as well as and the type of shelter and housing support still required to enable affected households to restore their lives.

This assessment was designed through a collaboration between DTM and the Shelter Cluster in Mozambique, and based on the guidance outlined in the Post-Cyclone Reconstruction Programme (PALPOC) developed by GREPOC, to guide the reconstruction efforts by partners. This collaboration ensured that the indicators would align with the PALPOC whilst maintaining DTM methodologies.

Findings from this assessment are presented according to settlement types, and include information on geographic location, demographic composition, displacement history, access to building materials, technical knowledge, housing conditions and the needs of both displaced and non-displaced families.