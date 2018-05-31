Scoping Paper on National HIV Response in Emergency Settings in Mozambique: Utilizing Case Studies from Gaza and Zambézia

PREAMBLE

The intent of this scoping paper is to provide baseline information related to HIV and emergencies in Mozambique, which could guide decision-making regarding how HIV is addressed throughout the duration of interventions within emergency settings in the context of Mozambique. The scoping paper is not research, but a joint effort of the International Organization for Migration (IOM), UNICEF, the National Institute of Disaster Management (Instituto Nacional de Gestão de Calamidades (INGC)) and the National AIDS Council (Conselho Nacional de Combate ao HIV/SIDA (CNCS)) to explore this issue. Although this paper is not research, the consultant applied principles of research to guide the approach taken when discussing issues with key stakeholders and local communities.

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Introduction

The overall objective of this paper is to generate evidence on HIV vulnerability, prevention and treatment needs among migrants and internally displaced persons (IDPs) in selected districts in Mozambique where one or more humanitarian emergencies have been recorded in the past five years. The Inter-Agency Standing Committee (IASC) guidelines for addressing HIV/AIDS in emergency settings were the framework used to guide this paper.

These are the paper’s specific objectives:

To describe the impact of emergencies on people living with HIV (PLHIV); To describe current emergency planning and emergency practices; To offer recommendations for integrating HIV within emergency preparedness and response.

This paper looks at the scope of HIV/AIDS response in emergencies. Essentially it asks the question: How is HIV/AIDS managed and addressed during emergencies in Mozambique? This scoping paper focuses on: (i) the impact of emergencies on the risk of HIV transmission and on the ability of PLHIV to cope with the impacts of HIV and AIDS; and (ii) the effect of emergencies on health and other basic HIV-related services. Gaza and Zambézia provinces were the geographically selected areas, which are both prone to cyclical and reoccurring disasters and have HIV prevalence rates of 24.4 per cent and 15.1 per cent, respectively (INS and INE, 2017).

Method

For the development of this scoping paper, qualitative methods were mainly used to gather information. Field visits to the affected communities included representatives from government (i.e. INGC and CNCS) and representatives from UNICEF and IOM.

With the support of a team, individual interviews and focus group discussions with HIV activists and other stakeholders – including civil servants; non-governmental organization (NGO) representatives; provincial, district and municipal government representatives; and representatives of donor organizations – were conducted.

Interviews also included at-risk groups and people living with and affected by HIV, district administrators, community leaders, provincial and district focal points from Scoping Paper on National HIV Response in Emergency Settings in Mozambique: x Utilizing Case Studies from Gaza and Zambézia the INGC and the CNCS, appropriate committees and associations, and members of the selected communities that were affected by past emergencies.

Key Findings

• HIV is not included in current disaster and emergency management structures. Where there has been inclusion, such as during the 2013 floods, evidence indicates that the inclusion was late and not integrated within the humanitarian planning.

• There is limited evidence of the inclusion of the IASC guidelines for addressing HIV in humanitarian settings both within the humanitarian community (the Humanitarian Country Team (HCT)) and at the government level.

• PLHIV are left out during humanitarian interventions as a result of lack of integration of HIV/AIDS into humanitarian programming and because of HIV stigma.

• Humanitarian crises in Mozambique, including conflicts, not only heighten mobility (migration) and increase vulnerability to HIV transmission but also disrupt adherence to HIV care and treatment services.

• Evidence shows that food insecurity crisis, heightened by insufficient provision of food aid at the temporary accommodation centres (TACs) and limited access to food post the emergency response period, affected adherence to treatment and retention and resulted in deaths in a number of occasions.

• Displacement and loss of livelihood during emergencies lead to increased transactional sex among women and young girls, thus increasing exposure to HIV infection.

• Elementary trained polyvalent agents of health (APEs), community support groups for treatment retention (grupos de apoio à adesão comunitária (GAACs)), and other local HIV/health community-based groups play a key role in providing prevention and continuity of care and treatment services for at-risk groups and PLHIV during emergencies.

• Limited protection services in humanitarian preparedness and response during emergencies were shown to subject vulnerable groups (e.g. women, girls, orphans and vulnerable children, street children) to exploitation and sexual abuse. In addition, cultural norms and beliefs interfere with the reporting and management of sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV) and rape cases.