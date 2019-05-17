Rural community water point rehabilitation (‘fontes dispersas’)
Rehabilitation of water sources is often necessary after a flood event. This technical checklist provides the basic steps on how to return the borehole and handpump to service, providing safe drinking water for the community.
STEP 1: Assess the flood impacts on the water point
- Downhole pollution and/or blockage by mud and silt
- Damage to the handpump
- Damage to the concrete apron and drainage
STEP 2: Clean and disinfect the borehole
- Remove the handpump while carefully examining the handpump components for wear or damage.
- Measure the water level.
- Using a submersible pump suitable for removing sand and silt, pump until the water is clear. Continue for another 30 minutes.
- Remove the pump and measure the water level every 30 seconds until it recovers. If it does not recover quickly, the screen may be blocked.
- Unclog the screen using compressed air but take care not to break the old screen and well casing.
- Disinfect the borehole by adding chlorine (HTH, Javel) and leaving overnight. Pump again for 1-2 hours.
STEP 3: Repair the handpump and drainage apron
- Check the handpump and replace broken or worn parts as needed. Replace the o-rings. Check the footvalve condition.
- Repair the apron and drainage as necessary. Ensure a good seal when re-installing the handpump.
STEP 4: Water point sustainability1
- Follow the national Water Policy guidance for re-activating the water committee, training on handpump O&M, and hygiene promotion.
- Combine this work with tree planting for a green earth.