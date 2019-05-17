Rural community water point rehabilitation (‘fontes dispersas’)

Rehabilitation of water sources is often necessary after a flood event. This technical checklist provides the basic steps on how to return the borehole and handpump to service, providing safe drinking water for the community.

STEP 1: Assess the flood impacts on the water point

Downhole pollution and/or blockage by mud and silt

Damage to the handpump

Damage to the concrete apron and drainage

STEP 2: Clean and disinfect the borehole

Remove the handpump while carefully examining the handpump components for wear or damage.

Measure the water level.

Using a submersible pump suitable for removing sand and silt, pump until the water is clear. Continue for another 30 minutes.

Remove the pump and measure the water level every 30 seconds until it recovers. If it does not recover quickly, the screen may be blocked.

Unclog the screen using compressed air but take care not to break the old screen and well casing.

Disinfect the borehole by adding chlorine (HTH, Javel) and leaving overnight. Pump again for 1-2 hours.

STEP 3: Repair the handpump and drainage apron

Check the handpump and replace broken or worn parts as needed. Replace the o-rings. Check the footvalve condition.

Repair the apron and drainage as necessary. Ensure a good seal when re-installing the handpump.

STEP 4: Water point sustainability1