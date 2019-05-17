17 May 2019

Rural community water point rehabilitation (‘fontes dispersas’)

Report
from UN Children's Fund, WASH Cluster
Published on 17 May 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (83.55 KB)

Rehabilitation of water sources is often necessary after a flood event. This technical checklist provides the basic steps on how to return the borehole and handpump to service, providing safe drinking water for the community.

STEP 1: Assess the flood impacts on the water point

  • Downhole pollution and/or blockage by mud and silt
  • Damage to the handpump
  • Damage to the concrete apron and drainage

STEP 2: Clean and disinfect the borehole

  • Remove the handpump while carefully examining the handpump components for wear or damage.
  • Measure the water level.
  • Using a submersible pump suitable for removing sand and silt, pump until the water is clear. Continue for another 30 minutes.
  • Remove the pump and measure the water level every 30 seconds until it recovers. If it does not recover quickly, the screen may be blocked.
  • Unclog the screen using compressed air but take care not to break the old screen and well casing.
  • Disinfect the borehole by adding chlorine (HTH, Javel) and leaving overnight. Pump again for 1-2 hours.

STEP 3: Repair the handpump and drainage apron

  • Check the handpump and replace broken or worn parts as needed. Replace the o-rings. Check the footvalve condition.
  • Repair the apron and drainage as necessary. Ensure a good seal when re-installing the handpump.

STEP 4: Water point sustainability1

  • Follow the national Water Policy guidance for re-activating the water committee, training on handpump O&M, and hygiene promotion.
  • Combine this work with tree planting for a green earth.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.