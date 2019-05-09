09 May 2019

ROK Government Announces its Plan to Provide 300,000 USD in Humanitarian Assistance to Cyclone-Stricken Mozambique

Report
from Government of the Republic of Korea
Published on 03 May 2019
  1. The government of the Republic of Korea will provide 300,000 USD in humanitarian assistance through the World Food Programme (WFP) to the Republic of Mozambique, where the cyclone that occurred on April 25, 2019, took a heavy toll on people and property.

° Cyclone “Kenneth” is known to have so far left 38 killed (announced by the National Institute for Disaster Management of Mozambique on April 29), another 39 injured and some 168,000 displaced in Mozambique.

  1. The ROK’s humanitarian assistance to Mozambique is expected to help respond to urgent humanitarian needs of the affected people, who have already suffered severe damage caused by Cyclone “Idai” in March.

※ When Cyclone “Idai” hit Mozambique, the ROK government extended 300,000 USD to Mozambique through the country’s International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in response to the humanitarian crisis in the wake of Cyclone “Idai.”

  1. As a responsible member of the international community, the Republic of Korea will continue to offer humanitarian assistance to support countries and people affected by serious natural disasters.
  • unofficial translation

