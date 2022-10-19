Relocation Site: Ntele, Montepuez - Site Management Fact Sheet - Cabo Delgado, Mozambique August 2022

The Ntele relocation site has been receiving forced displaced persons since November 2020. IDPs are mainly from Palma, Muidumbe, Mocímba da Praia, and Macomia. Most recently, newly displaced IDPs from Ancuabe were received in the site with large majority having faced multiple displacement since their first flight from places of origin.

AVSI and local authorities established a site management committee of 17 membership (5F/12M) to ensure displaced population are represented. Committees have received training on camp management. AVSI is also advocating to ensure an inclusive representation of the population with an AGD representation. Site has also a community centre and recreational football space created to facilitate community engagement and recreational activities that promote peaceful co-existence among the different groups of IDPs and the host communities. Limited adequate shelter, water supply, health facilities and schools remain a gap. Access to livelihoods and economic opportunities remain a significant gap.

KEY GAPS AND CHALLENGES

• Poor shelter conditions susceptible to damages/ collapse during the rainy season.

• Poor internal roads hampering access particularly during the rainy season.

• Water supply below the minimum emergency standards of 15L per person.

• Access to livelihoods and economic opportunities remain a critical gap.

• Site requires lighting facilities to mitigate protection risks at night.

• Lack of functional health facility in the site. Mobile brigades visit once a week.