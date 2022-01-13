Relocation Site: Ntele, Montepuez - Site Management Fact Sheet - Cabo Delgado, Mozambique December 2021

The Ntele Relocation Site has been receiving Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) since November 2020. IDPs are mainly from Palma, Muidumbe, Mocimba da Praia, and Macomia. The Site is currently at its maximum hosting capacity. Traditional community governance structures (district representations) are in place supported by the local authorities.

Sector committees are also established.

UNHCR in partnership with AVSI works with local authorities, the CCCM Cluster, partners, displaced and host communities to enhance inclusive community participation, site level coordination, assess, and identify gaps, to ensure displaced families have access to services and live with dignity.

GAPS AND CHALLENGES: