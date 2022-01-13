Mozambique
Relocation Site: Nicuapa, Montepuez - Site Management Fact Sheet - Cabo Delgado, Mozambique December 2021
Attachments
Relocation Site: Nicuapa, Montepuez
The Nicuapa Relocation Site has been receiving Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) since September 2020. IDPs are mainly from Muidumbe, Mocimba da Praia, Macomia and Quissanga. The Site is currently at its maximum hosting capacity. Traditional community governance structures (district representations) are in place supported by the local authorities. Sector committees are also established.
UNHCR in partnership with AVSI works with local authorities, the CCCM Cluster, partners, displaced and host communities to enhance inclusive community participation, site level coordination, assess, and identify gaps, to ensure displaced families have access to services and live with dignity, while promoting peaceful coexistence and social cohesion with host communities.
KEY GAPS AND CHALLENGES
Temporary and transitional shelters that are susceptible to damage during the rainy season.
Absence of income-generating opportunities for the IDPs.
Distance from the local market and transport challenges among the IDPs to access the local market.
Lack of education facilities is the second main concern (second after food) in the site, recorded through the CFM mechanism.