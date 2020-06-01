Recommendations of actions for resilience and sustainability: Maputo (Executive Summary)

Introduction

As a pilot city of the “Making Cities Sustainable and Resilient” (MCRS) project, UN-Habitat has been working closely with the Municipality of Maputo over the past two years to create a comprehensive profile of the city and recommend actions to improve its resilience through the City Resilience Profiling Programme (CRPP) and its associated City Resilience Profiling Tool (CRPT). CRPP is grateful to the Maputo Local Government for its commitment to work as a pilot city of the MCRS project. While various initiatives focusing on different aspects of risk reduction and resilience have been previously conducted in Maputo, the municipality has openly accepted the implementation of the CRPT for its transversal approach that can lead to innovations in integrated resilience building among different sectors at the city level.

The CRPP provides a universal framework that utilises verifiable and contextualized city data to establish its resilience profile and form an analysis and diagnosis of its most pressing challenges. This profile and diagnosis provide a base for the creation of evidence-based and implementable Recommended Actions for Resilience (A4R) that are then incorporated into urban development strategies and existing management processes. This process is designed to support the local government to take an informed decision-making approach and in turn support long-term, resilient and sustainable urban development, in the Municipality of Maputo.

The Recommendations of Actions for Resilience and Sustainability Report (RAR-S) presents a culmination of the work conducted as part of implementing the CRPP in each pilot city. To both orient the reader and provide a truncated overview of the analytical process by which Actions for Resilience are developed, this chapter briefly presents the CRPP methodology. Description of the methodology is by no means exhaustive, but rather serves as a primer for the analytical findings presented in subsequent chapters. In other words, while the RAR-S report seeks to summarise the multifaceted implementation process, analytical and diagnostic efforts, and development of concrete recommendations for actions for building resilience in the pilot cities, it does not seek to provide detail for neither the methodological basis from which the CRPP was developed, nor the analytical process in its entirety given its extensiveness.

Building upon this brief methodological overview, this chapter provides an explanation of the scope and depth of analysis that is explored herein.