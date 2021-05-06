Rapid Transit IDP Intentions Survey (22 April 2021), Cabo Delgado | Pemba | Centro Desportivo

Following the violent attacks conducted by Non-State Armed Groups on 24 March, over 35,000 people fled from Palma, in Cabo Delgado, Northern Mozambique, as of 4 May. Those displaced reached various neighboring districts of Palma. Of these, an estimated over 8,500 IDPs have sought refuge in the town of Pemba arriving either by evacuation plans and boats, or reaching the city by themselves. Among them, many have arrived with no family members to host them or with resources to either find a location to stay or move onward to another district. Therefore, the authorities have identified the Centro Desportivo in Pemba as a transit center for those vulnerable cases. On 22 April 2021, Protection Cluster members organized an intention surveys to identify what are the preferred solutions of those currently residing in the Centro Desportivo. Protection Cluster is grateful for its members AIFO, AVSI, Caritas, IOM, Save the Children and UNHCR who supported the exercise. Protection Cluster abides by the Kampala Convention on Internal Displacement and the IASC Framework on Durable Solutions for Internally Displaced Persons, which require IDPs to be consulted on decisions that impact their destiny as well as any movement of populations to be safe, voluntary and dignified.