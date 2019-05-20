Rapid School Needs Assessment Report - Beira and Buzi Districts, Sofala Province: Cyclone Idai Response

INTRODUCTION

Primary data was collected from 18 schools in Buzi and Beira districts as part of the effort to assess the extent of damage caused by cyclone Idai. These schools assessed are in Bandua and in the city of Beira. The assessment targeted 21 sample schools, however due to access and logistical constraints, only 18 schools were reached. The report is therefore limited to schools reached by Plan International Mozambique team.

BACKGROUND

Cyclone Idai hit Mozambique on 14-15 March, leaving behind a swath of destruction in Gaza, Inhambane, Manica, Sofala, Tete, and Zambezia provinces. The hardest hit area is the coastal city of Beira in Sofala Province, 90% of infrastructure is estimated to have been destroyed.

According to the World Bank, it estimated that the capital damages of buildings, infrastructure and agriculture amount to $656m- $773m On 14 April, the National Disaster Management Agency (INGC) reported that 3,504 classrooms had been destroyed, affecting >335,000 students and 7,000 teachers in Manica, Sofala, Tete and Zambezia.

OVERALL OBJECTIVE

The overall objective of the assessment was to gather information on the extent of the damage caused by cyclone Idai and the subsequent floods on schools to enable Plan International Mozambique to provide appropriate Education in Emergencies (EiE) response guided by the INEE and government standards in emergency response.

SCOPE OF ASSESSMENT

The report covers 18 primary schools in Buzi and Beira districts of Sofala Province. Buzi and Beira are among the worst hit district by the cyclone, which accounts for much destruction in these locations. 90% of the city of Beira was reported destroyed by the cyclone, while Buzi was first hit by the cyclone and later followed by flooding causing massive devastation. Of the total 18 schools that were assessed, 17 are in Buzi, while only one is in Beira. The assessment focused mainly in Buzi because it remained the most isolated and highly inaccessible areas after the cyclone, not reached with services by most of the humanitarian actors at this time of assessment.

The assessment questionnaires focused on few key parameters such as; school enrolment, teacher population before and after the cyclone, school supplies, classrooms, WASH Facilities, trainings for teachers before and after the cyclone. The assessment also covered components of cross cutting issues in Education in Emergencies programming including; gender, protection concerns and inclusion to ensure information gathered conforms with Plan International’s guidelines on inclusive, gender responsive and non-discriminatory approaches in education in emergencies program.