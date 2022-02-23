Rapid Geospatial Agriculture and Livelihood Impact Analysis of Moderate Tropical Storm Ana in Mozambique

Key findings

In numbers

401 565 people affected in Nampula, Zambezia, Tete, Sofala and Manica

372 560 ha flooded land area

flooded land area 42 406 ha flooded cropland

1 000 farmers reported livestock losses

USD 5.3 million needed to restore agriculture-based activities

Early vegetative stage of the maize crop (staple food), with the bulk of plantings completed in December 2021

Livelihoods affected include crop production, fishing, livestock production

SITUATION OVERVIEW

In Mozambique, tropical storm Ana made landfall in Nampula province on 24 January 2022, affecting the provinces of Nampula, Zambezia, Tete, and parts of Niassa, Manica, and Sofala (OCHA, 2022). Over 100 millimetres of rainfall fell in a 24-hour period, resulting in widespread flooding in central provinces, while there were winds of 100-130 km/h that caused further damage. According to the preliminary assessments undertaken by the National Institute for Disaster Management and Risk Reduction (INGD), 141 483 people were affected by the floods.

Assessments led by INGD, in coordination with the Provincial Directorate of Agriculture and Fisheries (DPAPs) of the provinces of Zambezia, Nampula, Manica, and Sofala, indicate that tropical storm Ana affected 40 169 households corresponding to 195 471 people, injured 207 people, and killed at least 38 people, mostly in Zambezia, Nampula, and Tete provinces.

The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) Geospatial Unit (NSL) and the Needs Assessment team (OER), with support from the FAO Resilience hub for Southern Africa (REOSA), Global Information and Early Warning System (GIEWS) and the Mozambique country office, conducted a rapid post-disaster impact analysis to understand the implications of the tropical moderate tropical storm Ana in the most affected areas across the country and to inform emergency response planning.