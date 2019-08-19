Protection Monitoring Report - #17 – Resettlement Exercise (15-17 July 2019)[EN/PT]

Locations visited: Muconja; Chicuacha; Jirome; Macarate (Goonda Majaca), Chibabava District, Sofala Province. It was not possible to visit Mudala site (in the most affected area in Chibabava) due to distance and difficult access. It was convened that a separate mission to Mudala would take place at a later stage.

Meetings and discussions: Director of SDEJT; administrator of Chibabava; school directors or deputy directors at all schools; community leaders and community members.

Participants: UNICEF (Child Protection, Education, WASH), UNHCR, Direcção Provincial de Educação e Desenvolvimento Humano, Beira.

Purpose of the visit

A multi-sectoral assessment visit was held from 15-17 July 2019 to 4 resettlement sites in Chibabava District: Muconja, Chicuacha, Jirome and Goonda Majaca, with a total population of 8,215 people (1793 households (HHs)) among the four resettlement sites. The visit was carried out following information about the limited assistance provided to affected population in these hard to reach communities since the beginning of the humanitarian response in Sofala Province, as well as allegations of ongoing Child Protection (CP) incidents.

UNICEF WASH, Child Protection and Education together with UNHCR carried out a mission aimed at running a multi sectoral rapid assessment to contribute to (a) identifying of existing gaps in the response;

(b) identifying protection issues, risks and concerns; and (c) mapping service providers and partner organizations in the area, as well as their capacity, with a view to identifying key issues and prioritizing support activities for the resettled communities.

The assessments methodology aimed at gathering information through direct and indirect sources of information such as: Focus Group Discussions (FGDs); Key Informant Interviews (KIIs); and direct observation activities in each of the resettlement sites. The survey incorporated both open and close question targeting in its interviews families, leaders, civil servants and teachers. Due to the short duration of the mission and limited data gathered due to the absence of some key informants (mainly community leaders), it is not possible to have disaggregated data under the AGD approach (Age, Gender and Diversity).