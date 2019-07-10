Protection Monitoring Report - #16 – Resettlement Exercise (15-21 June 2019)

Location: Transit centers in Pecoco, Samora Machel and Sao Pedro, and resettlement sites in Mutua and Savane

Discussions: Camp Leaders, women, men and children

Date of assessment: 15-21 June 2019

Introduction

The Beira Protection Cluster brings to the attention of the various actors involved in the Idai Emergency Response some evidence-based concerns about the resettlement processes conducted during the month of June, in light of the Guiding Principles on Returns, Resettlement and Relocations (hereinafter RRR Guiding Principles) endorsed by the Humanitarian Country Team (HCT) in Maputo in May 2019. This report also incorporates concerns identified by the Camp Coordination and Camp Management (CCCM) Cluster during field missions.

Return, relocation and resettlement (RRR) of internally displaced persons (IDPs) are guided by protection standards of safe, voluntary and dignified movements. Such standards are provided i.a. by the 2009 African Union Convention for the Protection and Assistance of Internally Displaced Persons in Africa (hereinafter the 2009 Kampala Convention). The Republic of Mozambique has signed the 2009 Kampala Convention on 23 April 2010 and therefore has indicated its willingness to become a State Party thereto and, in the meanwhile, to respect and observe its provisions.

The present Protection Monitoring Report is shared in a collaborative and constructive spirit and aims to support the Government of Mozambique and its national and international partners towards adopting appropriate policies and measures in light of lessons learned from past experiences that will ensure that the rights of displaced populations are upheld and safeguarded during future resettlement exercises.

Background

On 13 June, INGC and the humanitarian sector agreed on the deactivation modalities of the remaining accommodation centres in Beira and the progressive resettlement of families to identified resettlement sites. It was convened that the resettlement process would be conducted in a progressive manner (50 to 55 families per day) in order to allow a smooth exercise in light of the capacities both of INGC and the humanitarian actors. In parallel to this resettlement, it was also agreed that progress would be monitored, additional WASH services would be provided, and plot clearing would be conducted. The progressive resettlement process was also meant to allow Protection actors to identify persons with specific needs for tailored and targeted assistance.

Resettlement of the remaining families in Beira’s accommodation centres to resettlement sites (Mutua and Savane) would then be jointly planned, subject to adequate availability of basic services. The humanitarian actors, however, duly acknowledge the progressive nature of the full availability of services, which will only be completed as a result of a long-planning exercise and the availability of the corresponding budget lines.

On 14 June, the humanitarian sector was informed of the Government’s intentions to change the action plan, and resettle/relocate 110 families from Picoco in one day, followed by the resettlement of all the families in Samora Machel and Sao Pedro accommodation centres to Mutua (300 families) by 18 June. At the same time, INGC cancelled all meetings with the humanitarian community, leading to a break-down in communications between the humanitarian community and the government.