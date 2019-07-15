Protection Monitoring Overview: Nhamatanda transit, acommodation and resettlement sites (May 2019)

This report is based on data collected by UNHCR protection monitors from 29 April - 06 May 2019 in six (6) locations: two (2) transit accommodation centres in Muda Mutemarega, Otcha-Otcha, three (3) resettlement sites in John Segredo, 7 Abril – Cura, Metuchira, as well as one (1) host community in John Segredo área.