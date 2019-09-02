Protection Monitoring Overview: Estaquinha Sede, Begaja and Inhajou Km 37 resettlement sites

Overview

This report is based on data collected by WVI protection monitors from 01 July - 16 July 2019 in the resettlement Center of (Estaquinha Sede, Begaja and Inhajou Km 37) in total, 273 persons were interviewed. 51% of the respondents were women and 49% were men.

Protection Priorities

Psychosocial support was by far considered as the most pressing need by the IDPs interviewed in Estaquinha with 37% of the respondents identifying this issue as the main protection priority. Livelihood opportunities and access to the labor market that will enable the IDPs to be self-sufficient in the longer term remain of concern for the population in Estaquinha with 14% of the respondents identifying the issue as the first protection priority. 8% stated they are not satisfied with the health services accessibility as none of the resettlement sites have a health facility in the center; the vast majority of the IDPs in Estaquinha considered the access to health services to be compromised due to the distance.

Other concerns included documentation and civil registration for 8% of the respondents who lost their documents during the cyclone or who did not have documentation prior to the natural disaster, Sanitation 7%, Clothing/Shoes 7%, Shelter 7%, Education 4%, and Water