02 Sep 2019

Protection Monitoring Overview: Chingamidje resettlement site

Report
from UN High Commissioner for Refugees, World Vision
Published on 02 Sep 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (182.57 KB)

Overview

This report is based on data collected by WVI/UNHCR protection monitors from 01 July - 15 July 2019 in the resettlement Center of Chingamidje. In total, 144 persons were interviewed. 66% of the respondents were women of and 34% were men.

Protection Priorities

Access to medical services is targeted as the most pressing need by the IDPs interviewed in Chingamidje with 39% identifying this issue as the main protection priority. There is no health center in the resettlement site and the population needs to travel to Bandua in order to receive medical support which is situated 13 km away. Previous monitoring missions identified tuberculosis, hypertension and HIV as the main health issues faced by the population in Chingamidje. 13% of the responders stated they are not satisfied with the access to education in the site identifying also the issue as a main priority. Main barriers are: documentation, distance, school material and financial means. Considering that Chingamidje remains a resettlement site that was considered until very recently as “hard-toreach”, basic needs remain unmet, such as shelter and clothing. The latter remain of great concern for the population in Chingamidje with 10% of the respondents identifying the issue as a main protection priority. Other concerns included livelihood opportunities with 7% of responders qualifying this as a priority, and sanitation is also considered a priority for 6% of respondents.

