Protection Monitoring Overview: Bandua resettlement sites

Overview

This report is based on data collected by UNHCR’s protection monitors from 03 July - 22 July 2019 in the resettlement Center of Bandua 1 and Bandua Regulo. In total, 321 persons were interviewed. 55% of the respondents were women and 45% were men.

Protection Priorities

Health-protecting sanitation measures has been identified by the respondents to be the most pressing protection priority in Bandua, with 22% of respondents identifying the issue as a main concern. Access to medical services is also targeted as an issue that needs to be addressed imminently: there is no health facility in the resettlement site and the population needs to travel long hours by feet in order to get medical assistance. Livelihood opportunities and access to the labor market that will enable the IDPs to be self-sufficient in the longer term remain of concern for the population in Bandua with 14% of the respondents identifying the issue as the first protection priority. Of same importance, access to legal documentation was mentioned as a main priority for 14% of the population, which raises great concern as in terms of access to basic services.

Other concerns included psychosocial assistance for 7% of the population; noting that the resettlement sites do not have active CFS or WFS. 2% stated that shelter support was a concern for IDPs in Bandua.