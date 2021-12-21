Mozambique
Protection Monitoring and Response: Mecula District, Niassa Province, 20 December 2021
Attachments
INCIDENT HIGHLIGHTS
200 IDPs (70HH) from Naulala neighborhood fled to Mecula due to NSAG attack (25 November)
Women, children and elderly flee their village (Macalange) when IDPs from Naulala passed by. The entire village was then burned by NSAG men armed with machetes and guns (03 December)
An additional 1,054 persons affected due to attacks by NSAG in Lichingue and Chimene villages. Reportedly, casualties include one1 elderly woman burnt inside her house and a man shot and beheaded (08 December)
1,054 persons (newly) arrived in Mecula from Naulala, Lichingue and Chimene. 2,045 total displaced