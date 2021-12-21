Protection Monitoring and Response: Mecula District, Niassa Province, 20 December 2021

INCIDENT HIGHLIGHTS

200 IDPs (70HH) from Naulala neighborhood fled to Mecula due to NSAG attack (25 November)

Women, children and elderly flee their village (Macalange) when IDPs from Naulala passed by. The entire village was then burned by NSAG men armed with machetes and guns (03 December)

An additional 1,054 persons affected due to attacks by NSAG in Lichingue and Chimene villages. Reportedly, casualties include one1 elderly woman burnt inside her house and a man shot and beheaded (08 December)