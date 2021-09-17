Protection mainstreaming Cabo Delgado - September 2021

What is protection mainstreaming?

Protection mainstreaming is an imperative for all humanitarian actors engaged in humanitarian responses, it ensures that protection lens is incorporated into operations, allowing the identification of vulnerabilities, gaps and trends. It is a way of designing and implementing all programs so that protection risks and potential violations are taken into consideration.

To mainstream protection, actors need to understand who is at risk, from what or whom as well as why, and the consequences their actions or inaction may have on the threats people experience and their vulnerability and capacity vis a vis these threats. This includes knowing how and where to refer people in need for specialist support to prevent or recover from violence and exploitation, as well as understanding when, how, and to whom to refer specialized protection issues.

The following four elements must be taken into account in all humanitarian activities: