Protection Cluster Strategy for Idai response (March – September 2019) Early recovery

I. OPERATIONAL CONTEXT

On 14 March 2019, Tropical Cyclone Idai made landfall near Beira City, with strong winds (180 – 220 km per hour) and torrential rain (more than 200 mm in 24 hours) across the provinces of Sofala, Manica, Zambezia, Tete and Inhambane. The official death toll rose to 602 people, nearly 110,000 houses were identified by the authorities as totally destroyed and more than 146,000 displaced people were sheltered in 155 sites across Sofala (116,237 people), Manica (14,047 people), Zambezia (13,203 people) and Tete (2,655 people) as of 1 April 2019. It is estimated that 1.85 million people need assistance due to Cyclone Idai alone.

The disaster led to loss of life, widespread destruction to both infrastructure and shelters, as well as disruption of essential services, markets and livelihoods. Secondary effects of the disaster included displacement a great number of people and the outbreak of infectious diseases, including Acute Watery Diarrhoea (AWD) and Cholera. The Cyclones also wiped out the lower than usual harvests. Farming families who had already been affected by drought lost all or large portions of their seed stores as well as the standing crops they were about to harvest when the storm hit. Mozambique ranks 180 out of 189 in the Human Development Index 2018. An estimated 3,000 sq. km of land were reportedly affected by flooding, with over 715,000 hectares of crop fields under water and widespread damages to key infrastructure, causing loss of livelihoods, including fishing.

Mozambique’s geographical configuration and location (2,700 km coastline; downstream country of nine international rivers) contributes to it being ranked third among African countries most affected by climate-related disasters. The situation is exacerbated by the country’s limited capacity to prevent, mitigate, and adapt to natural occurrences, man-made hazards and epidemics.

With destructions caused by strong winds and flash floods, thousands of people took refuge in makeshift accommodations and transit centers that did not offer minimum privacy and safety, created protection risks and reinforced a situation of vulnerability already at its peak. Since the month of April, the Government of Mozambique developed a resettlement strategy aimed at relocating affected families who were not able to return to their places of habitual residences to resettlement sites in rural areas. By 21 June, all accommodation and transit centers had been deactivated and families have been resettled to these newly created areas. The resettlement exercises raised serious protection concerns and the Protection Cluster issued a Protection Monitoring Report based on evidence collected during field monitoring. It serves as a lessons learned analysis aimed at advocating for the respect of protection standards of safe, voluntary and dignified movements in future resettlement exercises.

In the aftermath of the Cyclone and in order to rapidly ramp-up response activities in support of Government-led efforts, the Inter-Agency Standing Committee (IASC) activated a Humanitarian System- Wide Scale-Up on 22 March 2019, along with 10 IASC humanitarian clusters. Many organizations sent in emergency surge staff and additional supplies. In addition, during the revision of the Humanitarian Response Plan on 26 March 2019, as of mid-April there was a notable increase of operational presence from 20 organizations to 188 among UN Agencies, international and national NGO partners providing services across 67 districts. As the humanitarian response moves into the recovery and reconstruction phase, humanitarian actors on the ground have scaled down, although protection concerns and humanitarian needs remain high.

Three months after the cyclone hit, more than half a million people (100,000 families) were reportedly still living in destroyed or structurally damaged homes, while another 70,000 people (over 15,000 families) remain displaced in emergency accommodation or in resettlement sites. Many of these locations are unsafe, inadequately prepared, and lack access to fundamental basic goods and services such as water and sanitation; shelter and NFIs; health; education; protection services and safe spaces. The minimum standards laid out in international human rights law and inter-agency guidance such as Sphere, the Gender Handbook in Humanitarian Action, and the Minimum Standards for Child Protection in Humanitarian Action are generally not in place.

The protection response is coordinated through the Protection Cluster which includes Child Protection and SGBV sub-clusters and a Disability Working Group. Multiple protection assessments have been conducted in the above-mentioned three key areas as well as regular broad protection monitoring to identify persons with specific needs in order to better analyze protection trends, risks and gaps in the response to the displacement.