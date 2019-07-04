Protection Cluster Strategy for Idai response (March - August 2019)

I. Operational context

On 14 March 2019, Tropical Cyclone Idai made landfall as a category four Cyclone near Beira City, with strong winds (180 – 220 km per hour) and heavy rain (more than 200 mm in 24 hours) across the provinces of Sofala, Manica, Zambezia, Tete and Inhambane. The official death toll rose to 602 people, nearly 110,000 houses were identified by the authorities as totally destroyed and more than 146,000 displaced people were sheltered in 155 sites across Sofala (116,237 people), Manica (14,047 people), Zambezia (13,203 people) and Tete (2,655 people) as of 1 April 2019.

The disaster led to loss of life, widespread destruction to both infrastructure and shelters, as well as disruption of essential services, markets and livelihoods. Secondary effects of the disaster included displacement a great number of people, as well as the outbreaks of infectious diseases, including Acute Watery Diarrhoea (AWD) and Cholera. Pre-existing vulnerabilities characterizing affected areas intensified the effects of the cyclone and floods.

Mozambique ranking 180 out of 189 in the Human Development Index 2018. An estimated 3,000 sq. km of land was reportedly affected by flooding, with over 715,000 hectares of crop fields under water and widespread damages to key infrastructure.

Mozambique’s geographical configuration and location (2,700 km coastline; downstream country of nine international rivers) contributes to it being ranked third among African countries most affected by climate-related disasters. The situation is exacerbated by the country’s limited capacity to prevent, mitigate, and adapt to, natural occurrences, man-made hazards and epidemics.

With destructions caused by strong winds and flash floods, thousands of people took refuge in makeshift accommodations and transit centers that did not offer minimum privacy and safety and were likely to reinforce a situation of vulnerability already at its peak.

In order to rapidly ramp-up response activities in support of Government-led efforts, the Inter-Agency Standing Committee (IASC) activated a Humanitarian System-Wide Scale-Up on 22 March 2019, along with 10 IASC humanitarian clusters. Many organizations sent in emergency surge staff and additional supplies. In addition, during the revision of the Humanitarian Response Plan on 26 March 2019, there was a notable increase of operational presence from 20 organizations to 188 among UN Agencies, International and National NGO partners providing services across 67 districts, as of mid-April.

The protection response is coordinated through the cluster which includes Child Protection and SGBV sub-clusters and a Disability Working Group. Multiple protection assessments have been conducted in the above-mentioned three key areas as well as regular broad protection monitoring to identify persons with specific needs in order to better analyze protection trends, risks and gaps in the response to the displacement.