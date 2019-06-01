Protection Cluster - Referral Pathways in Cabo Delgado Mozambique: Pemba Coordination Hub (as of May 2019) [EN/PT]
from United Nations Population Fund, UN Children's Fund, Protection Cluster
Infographic
Published on 31 May 2019 — View Original
INCREASED RISKS DURING EMERGENCY
During an emergency some vulnerable individuals, especially women and girls, will be more at risk of facing:
- Rape, or other forms of sexual assault - Sexual harassment.
- Trafficking for the purpose of sexual exploitation.
- Forced marriage, early/child marriage - Threats of violence and harm.
- Domestic Violence.