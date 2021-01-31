Protection Cluster Mozambique Cyclone Eloise Flash Update #01 (31 Jan 2021)

HIGHLIGHTS

20,012 displaced over past week due to Cyclone Eloise.

Female headed households, older persons, persons with disabilities need to be urgently included in the response with adapted assistance.

GBV partners (UNFPA, Plan Int'l, IsraAid) distributed 782 dignity kits to women evacuated or displaced. Additional distributions planned together with GBV awareness raising.

On-going protection monitoring and needs assessments by Protection Cluster partners, working closely with INGD and Ação Social to mainstream protection in relief efforts.

Referral mechanism in place for urgent protection cases.

Protection partners (Terre des Hommes, IOM, IsraAid) prioritizing MHPSS.

Strengthening accountability measures (PSEA) is a priority for protection cluster

Tropical Cyclone Eloise made landfall in central Mozambique on 23 January, with winds gusts up to 160 km/h. The epicenter of the cyclone hit Buzi district. Preliminary reports from the Government’s disaster management agency – the Instituto Nacional de Gestão Redução do Risco de Desastres (INGD) – indicate over 300,000 people affected, including more than 20,000 internally displaced persons (IDPs) and over 33,600 persons evacuated, while more 26,000 houses have been destroyed, damaged or flooded. As announced by the INGD, these numbers could rise in the coming days ahead as the full extent of the damage becomes known. Protection Cluster coordinator participated in a fly over the affected areas with INGD 48 hours after landfall of the cyclone hit – the flooding in and around Buzi city meant that the location was comparable to an open sea. Furthermore, most of the areas hit by Eloise had already been devastated by Cyclone Idai less than two years ago and hit by tropical storm Chalane less than a month ago. Emergency live saving protection services are on-going and will increase in the coming days as access to the affected areas increases.