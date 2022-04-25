Protection Assessment - Return Intentions – Cabo Delgado – Palma – Maganja & Quitunda Sites, 22 April 2022

This report combines the assessment of two displaced communities currently hosted in Palma District. The exercise aimed at identifying the main profile of the IDP families, the most common vulnerabilities as well as their intentions in regards to a possible return to their places of origin.

The exercise combined the collection of quantitative and qualitative data, ensuring that a comprehensive understanding of the community is recorded.

A total of 268 households were randomly selected and interviewed in Maganja and Quitunda areas. For this exercise, the Protection Cluster is thankful for the support of its members Save the Children, UNHCR, IOM, and OCHA for the support.