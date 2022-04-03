Protection Assessment - Return Intentions – Cabo Delgado – Metuge – Pulo Site,18 March 2022

Pulo site combines the hosting both members of the local community, which has long been established there, as well as displaced families that have been affected by recent attacks. Around 90% of the IDP familes in the site are from Meluco district, forced to flee in the last few months. Based on the information that IDP families were being encouraged to return, on 18 March the Protection Cluster supported a rapid assessment to identify the main profile of the displaced population, main protection needs, as well as the the intentions in regards to the possible return to their places of origin.

The Protection Cluster is grateful for its members ADEL AIFO, AVSI, CARE International, CUAMM, Humanity & Inclusion, IOM, OHCHR, Save the Children International, SEPPA, UNHCR and CCCM Cluster who supported the exercise.