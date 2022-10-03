Project os Jovens e o Futuro - Addressing the Underlying Root Causes of Fragility and Strengthening the Resilience of Youth in Cabo Delgado, Baseline Report

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

• This baseline report is in obligation to the project called "Os Jovens e o Futuro - Addressing the root causes of fragility and strengthening the resilience of youth in Cabo Delgado", funded by the Minister of Development Cooperation and Major Cities Policy - Kingdom of Belgium. The project aims to support transitional development and improve the resilience of the local population in Cabo Delgado province by providing economic opportunities to youth specifically to displaced youth and host communities in the districts of Pemba, Montepuez and Balama of Cabo Delgado province.

• In the following are reported the main findings of the baseline survey (aimed at measuring the project indicators at the beginning of the action) as well as rapid review on people’s view on social cohesion (based on focus group discussion).