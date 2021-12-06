Project Highlights: Increase the resilience of vulnerable communities to the effects of El Niño in Mozambique (OSRO/MOZ/703/AUS)

Objective: To increase the capacity of local institutions and communities to adapt to and build resilience against climate change, threats and crises and thus strengthen livelihoods resilience.

Key partners: Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, government institutions, and national and international non-governmental organizations.

Beneficiaries reached: 24 008 households (120 040 people), 7 373 farmers, 33 extension workers and targeted communities indirectly.

Activities implemented: Trained six extension workers (EW) on community seed banks (CSB); promoted the use of CSB among farmer field school (FFS) groups; and conducted refresher trainings for 31 EWs on quality seed production and conservation, and management of CSB. Established 11 CSB involving 1 373 people (of whom 1 163 women) that are fully operational and established a further 36 CSB that are finalizing the construction of their seed warehouses and associated facilities with the support of the project. Trained and provided 41 farmers (of whom 14 women) with mixed crop foundation seed to enable them to engage in seed multiplication activities, of whom seven were able to produce technically certified seed; and involved 61 farmers in local seed production who were provided with technical assistance through the EWs. Established 85 FFS groups, composed of 2 381 farmers (of whom 1 333 women), that are involved in the multiplication of various crop seed for own use and to supply to local communities, and in implementing conservation agriculture (CA) practices; and carried out a field mission of a national FFS expert to review the quality of the FFS groups and delivered a specific refresh training for all 33 EWs. Trained 33 EWs (of whom eight women) in CA practices, who then implemented them through field demonstrations in Barue; carried out training of trainers benefiting six EWs (of whom two women) in CA practices, particularly in permanent basins, and cascaded trainings for all EWs on the establishment and maintenance of permanent basins in Chimoio; carried out demonstrations in nearly all FFS to increase understanding of CA including mulching, cover crops and permanent basins; and identified 34 CA champions (early adopter local farmers who provide assistance to other farmers). Established 106 demonstration plots of live cover crops using different species (cowpeas, lab-lab, crotalaria, etc.) and promoted the multiplication of species that can be used as live cover crops in all FFS groups and among seed multipliers. Supported advocacy efforts to increase the adoption of CA: disseminated 2 500 leaflets to promote CA field days; promoted knowledge sharing events; supported the participation of the technical team in field days and demonstrations organized under the provincial and national CA platform; supported the participation of technical district teams in the national CA platform; and co-financed the meeting of the national CA platform. Provided grants to 68 FFS groups with bank accounts that were used to acquire training material, purchase agricultural tools (hoes and knapsack sprayers), seeds for the second agricultural season (common beans, pigeon pea and sesame) and small animals as well to improve community seed bank facilities. Trained 33 EWs in the sustainable management of fall armyworm (FAW) and the FAW Monitoring and Early Warning System (FAMEWS) mobile application and provided them with smartphones to integrate the application. Identified and trained 164 community vaccinators (of whom 106 women) to control Newcastle disease (ND) in poultry; and supported the purchase of vaccines and logistics of the vaccination campaign, resulting in 350 473 chicks vaccinated against ND. Trained 33 EWs in horticultural production and trained a core number of EWs on linking vegetable production to nutrition; procured and distributed an assorted number of vegetable crops (carrot, cabbage, cucumber, kale, lettuce, okra, onion, pepper and tomato) to 1 388 farmers (of whom 833 women); and supported the establishment of horticultural production in areas with water available. Provided emergency livelihood assistance to 22 508 households (112 540 people) affected by Cyclone Idai: distributed 32 tonnes of maize seed to 4 815 households; 68.6 tonnes of common bean seeds to 20 462 households; 18 700 machetes to 18 700 households and 37 400 hoes to 22 508 households. Distributed 15 tonnes of maize seeds, 6 tonnes of cowpeas and 1.8 tonnes of post-harvest insecticide to 1 500 households (7 500 people) affected by localized emergencies (droughts and/or floods). Provided 2 000 members (of whom 1 120 women) of 81 FFS with a kit of certified seeds (10 kg of maize, 4 kg of cowpea and 2 kg of other cover crops); 1.2 kg of post-harvest insecticide; and one manual planter to replenish the seed quality; and provided 1 500 FFS members with second season crop seeds (common beans and assorted vegetables). Provided 180 producers (of whom 52 women) with certified seeds (12 kg of maize, 4 kg of cowpea and 4 kg of other live cover crops); fertilizer (200 kg of nitrogen phosphorus potassium fertilizer (NPK) and 200 kg of urea); and tools (five hoes) to enable the expansion of the areas under permanent basins. Provided 250 seed multipliers (of whom 140 women) with certified seeds (25 kg of maize and 8 kg of cowpea); fertilizer (200 kg of NPK and 200 kg of urea); tools (one sprayer and protection equipment, and two manual corn threshers) and post-harvest insecticide (2.4 kg). Provided 53 CSB composed of 1 535 members (of whom 875 women) with a kit of building materials (zinc sheets and miscellaneous hardware) to improve their storage facilities. Distributed a repair and maintenance kit for 36 motorcycles owned by the District Services for Economic Activities in targeted districts.

Impact: Enabled 25.5 tonnes of assorted crop seed (beans, cowpea, groundnut, maize, millet, pumpkin and sorghum) to be stored in the operational CSB; enabled 2.28 tonnes of certified seed to be produced by local seed multipliers; and integrated 46 farmers from FFS and 61 individual farmers in the seed value chain that are producing certified seed. Contributed to reduced losses of crops due to the use of CA practices and increased the availability of quality seed among the targeted communities through the establishment of CSB and FFS, training of EWs, and involvement of farmers in local seed production. Increased the technical capacity and knowledge of EWs in CSB, implementation of local seed multiplication programmes, promotion and implementation of CA practices, sustainable management of FAW and FAMEWS, and horticultural production. Enhanced community vaccinators’ ability to control ND through trainings and increased communities’ knowledge of ND while strengthening the overall capacity to implement future vaccination campaigns against the disease. Enabled households affected by Cyclone Idai to plant 5 040 ha of land, contributing to 10 percent of the season’s production, which was critical in enabling the households to restore production and fill the food gap of the lean season until the next harvest in April 2020. Enabled households affected by Cyclone Idai to produce 2 850 tonnes of maize, covering up to 85 percent of a household’s cereal needs (on a consumption per capita of 54 kg/person/year), and 120 tonnes of beans, covering a household’s consumption needs for a year (on a consumption per capita of 5.5 kg/person/year); and enabled them to earn an income from the surplus bean production, totalling 68.5 kg. Strengthened the capacity of the public sector and communities to respond to seed shortages and adapt to climate change events, particularly those related to rainfall patterns, and thus increased the resilience of livelihoods.