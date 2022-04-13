Project Highlights: Emergency livelihood support to the most vulnerable populations affected by Tropical Cyclone Idai (OSRO/MOZ/905/USA)

Objective: To enhance the food security and nutrition of populations affected by Cyclone Idai and to support the government, particularly in affected communities, to restore the agricultural, fishing and livestock production of vulnerable households.

Key partners: Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, government institutions, and national and international non-governmental organizations.

Beneficiaries reached: 15 918 households.

Activities implemented:

Provided 6 000 households (of whom 2 893 headed by women) with e-vouchers worth MZN 2 680 (USD 40.8) to redeem seeds (cowpea, common bean, groundnut, maize, rice, sesame and sorghum) during the 2019/20 main agricultural season.

Provided 3 993 flood-affected households (of whom 2 097 headed by women) in 21 resettlement sites with e-vouchers worth MZN 3 500 (USD 50) to redeem seeds and hand tools during the 2020/21 main agricultural season, who also received technical assistance on good agricultural practices from extension agents.

Trained 17 registrars and 24 agrodealer representatives (of whom seven women) on how to implement the e-voucher system for registration and the sale of agricultural inputs, respectively.

Provided 1 000 artisanal fishing households (of whom 108 headed by women) with e-vouchers worth MZN 12 000 (USD 200) to redeem fishing gear, including rope, lines, nets, thread and PVC floats.

Trained 150 community-based livestock promotors (of whom two women) and 34 district technicians (of whom four women) on animal health, animal production, veterinary legislation, management of tick tanks and community pharmacies and provided them with veterinary kits comprised of non-pharmaceutical veterinary supplies and equipment including syringes, gloves, needles, masks, etc., who subsequently provided comprehensive livestock health assistance to 4 000 households (of whom 1 960 headed by women).

Trained 60 community vaccinators (of whom seven women) and six district technicians (of whom two women) in Newcastle disease (ND) control, low-cost poultry farming and family income generation and equipped the community vaccinators with t-shirts, caps, pamphlets and other awareness material on ND control, who subsequently vaccinated 113 773 poultry against ND.

Distributed 3 700 poultry to 925 households (of whom 669 headed by women) in 17 resettlement sites (three hens and one rooster per household) who were also trained in basic poultry farming, topics included housing, feeding, health care, reproduction and management of production.

Impact: