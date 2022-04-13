Mozambique
Project Highlights: Emergency livelihood support to the most vulnerable populations affected by Tropical Cyclone Idai (OSRO/MOZ/905/USA)
Objective: To enhance the food security and nutrition of populations affected by Cyclone Idai and to support the government, particularly in affected communities, to restore the agricultural, fishing and livestock production of vulnerable households.
Key partners: Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, government institutions, and national and international non-governmental organizations.
Beneficiaries reached: 15 918 households.
Activities implemented:
Provided 6 000 households (of whom 2 893 headed by women) with e-vouchers worth MZN 2 680 (USD 40.8) to redeem seeds (cowpea, common bean, groundnut, maize, rice, sesame and sorghum) during the 2019/20 main agricultural season.
Provided 3 993 flood-affected households (of whom 2 097 headed by women) in 21 resettlement sites with e-vouchers worth MZN 3 500 (USD 50) to redeem seeds and hand tools during the 2020/21 main agricultural season, who also received technical assistance on good agricultural practices from extension agents.
Trained 17 registrars and 24 agrodealer representatives (of whom seven women) on how to implement the e-voucher system for registration and the sale of agricultural inputs, respectively.
Provided 1 000 artisanal fishing households (of whom 108 headed by women) with e-vouchers worth MZN 12 000 (USD 200) to redeem fishing gear, including rope, lines, nets, thread and PVC floats.
Trained 150 community-based livestock promotors (of whom two women) and 34 district technicians (of whom four women) on animal health, animal production, veterinary legislation, management of tick tanks and community pharmacies and provided them with veterinary kits comprised of non-pharmaceutical veterinary supplies and equipment including syringes, gloves, needles, masks, etc., who subsequently provided comprehensive livestock health assistance to 4 000 households (of whom 1 960 headed by women).
Trained 60 community vaccinators (of whom seven women) and six district technicians (of whom two women) in Newcastle disease (ND) control, low-cost poultry farming and family income generation and equipped the community vaccinators with t-shirts, caps, pamphlets and other awareness material on ND control, who subsequently vaccinated 113 773 poultry against ND.
Distributed 3 700 poultry to 925 households (of whom 669 headed by women) in 17 resettlement sites (three hens and one rooster per household) who were also trained in basic poultry farming, topics included housing, feeding, health care, reproduction and management of production.
Impact:
Enabled 6 000 households to redeem more than 68 tonnes of seeds (cowpea, common bean, groundnut, maize, rice, sesame and sorghum) during the 2019/20 agricultural season and 3 993 households to redeem more than 49 tonnes of assorted seeds and 10 633 tools during the 2020/21 main agricultural season through the distribution of e-vouchers.
Enabled households to cultivate 0.9 ha of land on average, with some cultivating a maximum of 1.6 ha, and produce 11 472 tonnes: 479 tonnes of cereals, 1 142 tonnes of pulses and 4 851 tonnes of oilseeds with the seeds redeemed during the 2019/20 and 2020/21 planting seasons, covering needs for several months, reducing the pressure on supply, reducing dependence on food aid and increasing vulnerable households’ access to markets.
Enabled flood-affected households in resettlement sites to resume their crop production during the 2020/21 main agricultural season, through the distribution of agricultural inputs via e-vouchers.
Mitigated a further deterioration of food insecurity following losses of crops, fisheries and livestock assets and incomes due to the Cyclone.
Contributed to the capacity development of community vaccinators, livestock promoters and livestock district technicians on pest and disease management, the private sector through trainings on e-solutions for agrodealers and retailers, and households through trainings on good agricultural practices and basic poultry farming.
Enabled local agrodealers, retailers and private seeds producers to increase the volume of their businesses, thereby enhancing the availability of required agricultural inputs in the local market.
Improved the availability and consumption of more nutritious food through the distribution of poultry and training of community vaccinators to control ND, while also enhancing community vaccinators’ ability to control ND and strengthening the overall capacity to implement future vaccination campaigns against the disease.
Contributed to restoring vulnerable households’ self-reliance and enhancing their resilience.