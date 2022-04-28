Mozambique
Project Highlights: Emergency livelihood response to displaced people in Cabo Delgado province (OSRO/MOZ/003/USA)
Objective: To improve the food security and nutrition of vulnerable internally displaced people (IDPs).
Key partners: The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MADER) and the Kyeema Foundation.
Beneficiaries reached: 4 237 households (21 185 people).
Activities implemented:
Distributed 16 948 poultry (three hens and one cockerel per household) to 4 237 vulnerable IDP households, of whom 2 570 were headed by women.
Trained all 4 237 households on poultry farming, including on improved husbandry practices, feeding and health care, as well as the construction of chicken coops with local materials.
Collaborated with MADER to carry out a provincial poultry vaccination campaign to combat Newcastle disease (ND), which causes high poultry mortality across the region; vaccinated the distributed 16 498 poultry against ND.
Trained 76 community vaccinators, of whom 25 were women, and six government district animal health technicians, of whom two were women, on topics including ND control and management practices, such as ND clinical signs and community spread, conducting ND vaccination campaigns, the provision of extension services, and vaccine distribution, conservation, transportation and record-keeping, as well as poultry handling and breeder interfacing and mobilization.
Results:
Enhanced vulnerable IDP households’ food production capacity through the provision of poultry, which contributed to improving household diets and nutrition, as well as strengthened livelihoods by enabling the consumption and sale of poultry and eggs.
Contributed to increasing local technical knowledge on poultry farming, thereby enhancing capacity to maintain poultry health and increase poultry consumption, production and sale.
Enhanced the knowledge and capacity of government district and community extension workers on best ND prevention and response strategies, thereby increasing the availability of healthy poultry, which in turn contributes to improved nutrition and livelihoods.
Encouraged female farmers to participate in poultry vaccination through the involvement of female vaccinators in the ND campaign.