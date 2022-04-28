Project Highlights: Emergency livelihood response to displaced people in Cabo Delgado province (OSRO/MOZ/003/USA)

Objective: To improve the food security and nutrition of vulnerable internally displaced people (IDPs).

Key partners: The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MADER) and the Kyeema Foundation.

Beneficiaries reached: 4 237 households (21 185 people).

Activities implemented:

Distributed 16 948 poultry (three hens and one cockerel per household) to 4 237 vulnerable IDP households, of whom 2 570 were headed by women.

Trained all 4 237 households on poultry farming, including on improved husbandry practices, feeding and health care, as well as the construction of chicken coops with local materials.

Collaborated with MADER to carry out a provincial poultry vaccination campaign to combat Newcastle disease (ND), which causes high poultry mortality across the region; vaccinated the distributed 16 498 poultry against ND.