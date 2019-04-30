30 Apr 2019

Press Release : Thailand Donated Humanitarian Assistance to those Affected from Cyclone Idai in the Republic of Mozambique

Report
from Government of Thailand
Published on 30 Apr 2019 View Original

On 11 April 2019, H.E. Mr. Thosaporn Moonlasartsathorn, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Thailand to the Republic of Mozambique, presented a donation of 100,000 USD (approximately 3.2 million baht) from the Royal Thai Government to the Government of the Republic of Mozambique as Thailand’s humanitarian assistance to those affected by Cyclone Idai in March 2019 to Mr. Domingos Couane, National Director of Human Resource and Administration, National Institute for Disaster Management – INGC.

Mr. Domingos Couane expressed his appreciation to the Royal Thai Government and the people of Thailand for the support given to the Republic of Mozambique.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb hit a new record in 2018

In November 2018, 977,000 users visited ReliefWeb - the highest monthly usage since the site was launched more than 20 years ago.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.