Press Release : Thailand Donated Humanitarian Assistance to those Affected from Cyclone Idai in the Republic of Mozambique

On 11 April 2019, H.E. Mr. Thosaporn Moonlasartsathorn, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Thailand to the Republic of Mozambique, presented a donation of 100,000 USD (approximately 3.2 million baht) from the Royal Thai Government to the Government of the Republic of Mozambique as Thailand’s humanitarian assistance to those affected by Cyclone Idai in March 2019 to Mr. Domingos Couane, National Director of Human Resource and Administration, National Institute for Disaster Management – INGC.

Mr. Domingos Couane expressed his appreciation to the Royal Thai Government and the people of Thailand for the support given to the Republic of Mozambique.