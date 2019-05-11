11 May 2019

Post Cyclone Idai Mozambique Rapid Agricultural livelihoods needs assessment in 21 affected districts of Sofala, Manica and Zambezia provinces, 15-19 April 2019

Report
from Government of Mozambique, Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, Food Security Cluster
Published on 25 Apr 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (2.08 MB)

Objectives

• Initiative started by a consultation between MASA and FAO. The assessment was then conducted jointly by FAO and the provincial directorates of Agriculture and Fisheries, with participation and support from WFP and IFRC, in partnership with the food security cluster and UNDAC.

• This assessment is complementary to other assessment initiatives being conducted by the Government and other partners : Post Disaster Needs Assessment, Crop assessment, Food security assessment, market assessments.

• The focus of this assessment is to understand how the livelihoods of small farmers and fishermen have been affected, ask for their perspectives, and identify priority needs.

• These results will be put together with the information from other assessments in order to contribute to the MASA Action Plan Post Emergency and inform the development of a comprehensive recovery framework for agriculture and fisheries.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb hit a new record in 2018

In November 2018, 977,000 users visited ReliefWeb - the highest monthly usage since the site was launched more than 20 years ago.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.