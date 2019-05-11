Post Cyclone Idai Mozambique Rapid Agricultural livelihoods needs assessment

in 21 affected districts of Sofala, Manica and Zambezia provinces

15-19 April 2019

Objectives

• Initiative started by a consultation between MASA and FAO. The assessment was then conducted jointly by FAO and the provincial directorates of Agriculture and Fisheries, with participation and support from WFP and IFRC, in partnership with the food security cluster and UNDAC.

• This assessment is complementary to other assessment initiatives being conducted by the Government and other partners : Post Disaster Needs Assessment, Crop assessment, Food security assessment, market assessments.

• The focus of this assessment is to understand how the livelihoods of small farmers and fishermen have been affected, ask for their perspectives, and identify priority needs.

• These results will be put together with the information from other assessments in order to contribute to the MASA Action Plan Post Emergency and inform the development of a comprehensive recovery framework for agriculture and fisheries.