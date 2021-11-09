Positon Paper: Principled Returns of IDPs in northern Mozambique (Version 2 I 28 September 2021) [EN/PT]

This position paper was developed in consultation with members of the Protection Cluster in Mozambique and its Areas of Responsibilities. The succeeding pages contain key recommendations by the Protection Cluster regarding sustainable returns of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs). The Protection Cluster (PC) in Mozambique was established in March 2019 following the Cyclone Idai emergency in Sofala. Succeeding emergencies due to natural disaster and the recent conflict in Cabo Delgado increased the number of internally displaced persons in the country while protection conditions have rapidly deteriorated