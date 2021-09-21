Population Count Update 3 | 15 September 2021 (Montepuez and Metuge Districts)

From 31 August to 14 September, Population Count exercises in Centro de Ntele, Massasse and Ujama Relocation Sites were conducted in collaboration with IOM DTM, IOM CCCM and AVSI teams. During the same reporting period, further Population Count activities were completed in Nangua 1 and Nangua 2 Relocation Sites in close coordination with the CCCM cluster. The results of the exercise are shown in the table below.