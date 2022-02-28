Piloting reusable sanitary pads in Cabo Delgado, Mozambique: key findings

In late 2020, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) introduced AFRIpads reusable sanitary pads to vulnerable adolescent girls and young women to improve menstrual hygiene management, and conducted pre and post intervention surveys to measure acceptability of the product.

This pilot was undertaken under the “It’s Our Right!” Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights project which aims to improve Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights and HIV (SRHR-HIV) outcomes for migrants, adolescents and sex workers in migration-affected communities in Mozambique, and is implemented in Ressano Garcia, Tete, and Cabo Delgado. Since 2016, IOM has been working towards improving SRHR-HIV prevention in Southern Africa, in partnership with Save The Children, with funding from the Kingdom of the Netherlands. The IOM “It’s Our Right!” project is part of the regional ‘SRHR-HIV Knows No Borders’ project and is implemented in Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, South Africa, and Zambia.