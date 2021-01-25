Our response as Cyclone Eloise hits Mozambique and Zimbabwe

Emergency response teams from Plan International Mozambique have begun distributing essential supplies to communities devastated by Cyclone Eloise.

We are working urgently to assess the full impact of the flooding caused by the storm, is on the ground in Sofala province distributing “dignity kits” containing hygiene products such as sanitary pads, soap and toothpaste.

Sofala – where the coastal city of Beira is located – is the area which has been hardest hit after Eloise made landfall on Saturday, bringing heavy rains and winds up to 150 kph, resulting in widespread flooding.

Many towns and villages in the area were also ravaged by Tropical Cyclone Idai less than two years ago.

REACHING AFFECTED FAMILIES

Anne Hoff, Country Director for Plan International Mozambique, said: “As the floodwaters recede, we are working urgently to reach communities which have been devastated by Cyclone Eloise.

“Although a full picture of the damage is still emerging, we know that many families are in urgent need of essential supplies such as food, water and hygiene items. Many are still recovering from the impact of Cyclone Idai, which hit this same area less than two years ago.

“With further flooding a major concern, humanitarian assistance is urgently needed. Many are now living in temporary shelters which have been set up in schools, placing girls in particular at risk of exploitation and having their studies disrupted.”

Nearly 20,000 residents in Buzi are estimated to have been affected by Eloise, with 4,236 evacuated to the Guara-Guara resettlement centre in the past 48 hours to escape rising waters and winds.

SOUTHEASTERN ZIMBABWE ALSO AFFECTED

Eloise has also swept through the southeastern parts of Zimbabwe, bringing increased rainfall activity and strong winds into Manicaland, Masvingo and Matabeleland South Provincesg

Three people have been killed in Chipinge, where 15 houses have been destroyed and two schools damaged.

Plan International Zimbabwe is also urgently assessing needs on the ground in collaboration with UNOCHA and the national Civil Protection Committee.