Opportunities and Challenges for Contraceptive Service Delivery in Cyclone Idai-Affected Areas of Mozambique (Case Study October 2020)

In December 2019, the Women’s Refugee Commission conducted a case study of contraceptive service delivery in Cyclone Idai-affected areas of Mozambique, which aimed to document the important work that the government of Mozambique, its partner organizations, and other stakeholders were undertaking to provide contraceptive services and post-abortion care to affected communities, including internally displaced persons and host communities, to highlight challenges, and to document how some of these challenges were addressed.

The case study employed mixed research methods, including key informant interviews with Mozambican Ministry of Health personnel, United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), and nongovernmental organization health and sexual and reproductive health program managers; health facility assessments, including sexual and reproductive health knowledge and attitudes surveys with service providers; focus group discussions with affected communities, including internally displaced persons; and a review of service delivery data from the Mozambican Ministry of Health.

This study is the final installment in a series of three case studies documenting contraceptive service delivery in humanitarian settings.